Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.21 Million Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 65.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after buying an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $94.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 in the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.