Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,812 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 79.5% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 34,871 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 462.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 20,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $23.66 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.01.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

