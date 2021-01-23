Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 105.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,960 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $32.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

