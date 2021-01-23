Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Roku by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU opened at $422.85 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $448.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of -503.39 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.78.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $68,430.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,430.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock worth $181,334,637 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

