Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 25.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.4959 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 64.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GSK. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

