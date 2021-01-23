Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 313.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,520 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

IJJ opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $45.34 and a 1 year high of $92.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

