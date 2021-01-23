Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $223.52 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $238.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -465.66 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.96.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.48, for a total value of $64,473,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,138,119 shares of company stock worth $205,830,478 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

