Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 8,796.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Trade Desk by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $812.96 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 278.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $856.28 and a 200-day moving average of $630.20.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.54, for a total transaction of $708,709.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,680,031.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,501 shares of company stock valued at $35,576,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

