Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,715 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

