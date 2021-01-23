Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 18.80% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 27.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period.

Shares of UST stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.80. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $80.86.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

