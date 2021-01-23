Kestra Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 135,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,041,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 951,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 82,331 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 180,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $46.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $46.75.

