Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 15,921 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

GPC stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.