Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 17,366 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,366 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $90.34 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.