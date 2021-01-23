Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,015 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,015 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $175,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,174.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

