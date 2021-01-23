Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 20,646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Shone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC now owns 359,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $56.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $57.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

