Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,465 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $156.21 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

