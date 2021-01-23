Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,527 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 12,757.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $146,835,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after acquiring an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 55.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 402,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $280,503,000 after acquiring an additional 144,427 shares in the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth approximately $80,749,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 588.0% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 124,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.67.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $732.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.24. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

