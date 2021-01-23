Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 93,859 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,859 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,075,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 69,335 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 747,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 93,504 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 630,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $24.75.

