Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 145,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total transaction of $12,380,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,806.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

