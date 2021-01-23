Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 1.45% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $6,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. BHF RG Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $187.27 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.35.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.608 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.42.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

