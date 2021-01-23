Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $58,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.91, for a total value of $2,174,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total value of $369,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $409.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.23. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.42 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.84.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

