Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,407 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $13.71 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

