Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 30,366 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,366 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FUTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,378,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 919.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,602 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

