Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $5.60 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 107,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,595,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 89,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTNQ opened at $53.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.89. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90.

