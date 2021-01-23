Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 69,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,485,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,401,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,109,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $230.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $231.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.