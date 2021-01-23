Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 10,311 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 425.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $45.71 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%.

