Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,321 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970,350 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,768,863,000 after acquiring an additional 470,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,635,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,842,749,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,862,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,667,929,000 after purchasing an additional 41,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $284.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a market capitalization of $305.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

