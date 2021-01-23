Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 3,479 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 458,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,858,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $451,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average of $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.