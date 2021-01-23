Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 636 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,624.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.