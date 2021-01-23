Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 32,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI opened at $152.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $156.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.30.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

