Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

PM opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.