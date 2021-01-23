Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

NYSE:PNC opened at $152.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average is $122.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

