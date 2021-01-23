Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 132,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 108,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

