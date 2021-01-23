Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $10.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $130.00 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average is $136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,110 shares of company stock worth $76,117,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

