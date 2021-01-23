Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $14.49 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

