Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 186.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after buying an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after buying an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,845.50.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,767.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,628.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

