Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 469.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $314.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.87. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

