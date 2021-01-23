Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,670,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP opened at $161.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

