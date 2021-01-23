Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,203,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 166.9% in the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 7,495.3% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 363,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after acquiring an additional 358,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

