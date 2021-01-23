Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 5,701 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,738 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,529.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

CTSH opened at $80.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

