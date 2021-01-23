Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 6,156 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 139.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.33.

