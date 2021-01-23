Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 7,571 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 164.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $74.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.25. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $77.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,020,145.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

