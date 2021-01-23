Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases Shares of 56,579 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,341,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 533,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $9,887,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 203,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,651.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,703,544 shares of company stock worth $81,261,633.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLTR. Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.94. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $289.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.32 million. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

