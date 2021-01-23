Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of FSK opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.25 million. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.84%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut FS KKR Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.