Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in ResMed by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $199,662.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,281,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,275,393 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $215.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.83.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

