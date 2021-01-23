Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 29,287 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,287 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

