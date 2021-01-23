Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPS. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

