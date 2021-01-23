KickToken 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $183,467.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $728,120.54 and $183,467.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.41 or 0.00657858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006096 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.35 or 0.04310844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017792 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

