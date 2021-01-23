Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Plans Dividend of $0.27

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners has increased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRP traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. 149,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,432. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.78.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.