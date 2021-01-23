Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $1.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $7.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $8.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.45.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Mirova lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

